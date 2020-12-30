HAMILTON — Margaret Ann (Mahoney) Marchant, 94, passed on to a Heavenly family reunion on Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Mom was born on Nov. 11, 1926, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the youngest of three children. As a child she had a strong resemblance to Shirley Temple and was well known in her neighborhood as a delightfully kind and helpful child. She witnessed history through the Great Depression, food rationing and WWII. Mom graduated from St. John’s Academy, a Catholic girl’s school, in Indianapolis in 1944. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper for the local drugstore. In 1949 she met the love of her life, George Marchant, at a dance. Dad attended the dance because he was interested in another girl. Upon meeting mom, he forgot all about the other girl! They married in 1951 and moved every two years with the Air Force; living in Illinois, Wisconsin, California, New York, Missouri and Canada. They made lifelong friendships along the way. Their children, Tim and Michelle, were born while they were stationed in Canada. Dad retired in 1967 and relocated the family to Hamilton.
Mom was an excellent homemaker, wife and mother who will be forever treasured by her children for teaching us good manners, feeding us well, keeping us clean, and giving us unconditional love and support. Those who knew her enjoyed her homemade cookies and pies. She was a Girl Scout leader in the 1970s. She volunteered where needed and there isn’t room enough to list all of the things she did so well and enjoyed so much! After her children were raised, she led an exercise class at the Golden Age Club for several years and also supported the Hamilton Senior Center by overseeing the flea market table on the first Saturday of each month. She also hosted a pinochle party at the Senior Center once a month. Mom enjoyed traveling, gardening, crossword puzzles, reading, playing bingo and pinochle, and spending time with family and friends.
Mom was kind and caring, but tough as nails underneath, no doubt an attribute from growing up during such challenging times. She was known for her quick wit and amazing memory. She loved to socialize and always had a genuine interest in others. Mom was also known for her hats; she wore them with pizzazz! She had hats of every color and style and they always matched her clothing and jewelry.
The family would like to thank the staff of Discovery Care Centre, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital and MDMH Hospice for their kindness and care for mom. All of you are to be commended for your untiring, compassionate care and are very much appreciated!
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, George, her brother, James, and her sister, Rita. She is survived by her son Tim (Connie) Marchant of St. Ignatius, daughter Michelle (Steve) Robinson of Hamilton, grandson David (Charity) Robinson of Sarasota, Florida, granddaughter Sarah (John) Snyder of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and granddaughter Kristin McClure of St. Ignatius.
At this time the family is forgoing a funeral service. There will be a private graveside service. Pallbearers will be Tim Marchant, Steve Robinson, David Robinson, John Snyder, Paul Beck and Jim Hogan.
Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.