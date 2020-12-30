HAMILTON — Margaret Ann (Mahoney) Marchant, 94, passed on to a Heavenly family reunion on Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Mom was born on Nov. 11, 1926, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the youngest of three children. As a child she had a strong resemblance to Shirley Temple and was well known in her neighborhood as a delightfully kind and helpful child. She witnessed history through the Great Depression, food rationing and WWII. Mom graduated from St. John’s Academy, a Catholic girl’s school, in Indianapolis in 1944. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper for the local drugstore. In 1949 she met the love of her life, George Marchant, at a dance. Dad attended the dance because he was interested in another girl. Upon meeting mom, he forgot all about the other girl! They married in 1951 and moved every two years with the Air Force; living in Illinois, Wisconsin, California, New York, Missouri and Canada. They made lifelong friendships along the way. Their children, Tim and Michelle, were born while they were stationed in Canada. Dad retired in 1967 and relocated the family to Hamilton.