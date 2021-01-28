Margaret Ann Nelson

MISSOULA - Margaret Ann “M.A.” Nelson of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Village Health Care Center. She was 77. She suffered many lingering health issues, and ultimately passed from those illnesses hastened by the effects of COVID-19. Margaret Ann was born in Billings and was raised in various places in Stillwater County.
Margaret Ann grew up with an enthusiasm for horses and long winter weekends at her Aunt Dea’s ranch on the Stockade located at the top of the Bridger Creek Drainage between Absarokee and Big Timber. When she would spend the weekend at the ranch in the winter, she always hoped for a Sunday snowstorm to blow in and prevent her from going back to school and being a "Town Girl." As a teenager she lived and worked at the Branger family's TO Bar Dude Ranch in Roscoe, Montana, where she spent afternoons riding her horse and wrangling city folks who wanted to be cowboys for a day.
Her longtime passion of cooking began shortly after her first marriage found her unwillingly placed in a job cooking to support a forest fire crew, making all their meals. Her mother made a weekend trip to give her a crash course in cooking for large groups of people, where she would develop a savvy ability to always have enough on the table for a chance guest or two, and those guests likely requesting an invitation back for her amazing meals.
Margaret Ann eventually moved to Missoula after a separation from her first husband and worked at the Greyhound Bus Depot lunch counter where she met Gerald Linton. They eventually married in December of 1965 and had her only daughter, Theresa, the following year. She also held the title of bonus mom to Gerald's son Jerry and his daughter Michele. After residing in Gerald's hometown in Idaho for a few years, she and Gerald purchased Piney Woods, now known as Travelers Rest, in Lolo. Many of the truckers who would pass through became like family making Piney Woods one of their planned pit stops for its great food and hospitality. A plaque hung on the wall in the cafe that read, "There are no strangers here, only friends we haven't yet met." That plaque remained the motto for Margaret Ann, as her social skills and welcoming manner almost always manifested in a friendship. Gerald and Margaret Ann eventually separated but remained united coparents. After selling Piney Woods, Margaret Ann worked in local cafes where some of her longest friendships were made.
She found her way to the Frenchtown Valley where she met Vern Thornburg, who would then become her life partner of 25 years and they resided in Huson. They enjoyed going on Sunday drives together in Vern’s restored Ford pickup truck and hosting family for barbecues. A devoted Jimmy Buffett fan, she made a trip to Seattle with friends for a concert. A stop at the Pike Place Market would grant her an encounter of a lifetime —Jimmy was at the market throwing fish. She was able to chat it up with him and get a picture, one of her most prized possessions! She was starstruck from that day forward.
Always up for an adventure, Margaret Ann became the co-owner of the Huson Mercantile and Post Office where Vern supported all her endeavors. Health issues would eventually demand retirement and she returned to Missoula.
She was a devoted grandmother to Theresa's daughters Shelby and Katy. She spent many weekends teaching Shelby and Katy how to make cookies and treats to share with neighbors and family. Waking up to the smell of a big weekend breakfast was the highlight of staying at Granny’s house. Margaret Ann was a fiercely proud mother and grandmother of Theresa and her daughters. No accomplishment went unnoticed and all were celebrated.
Margaret Ann will be met on the Rainbow Bridge by many loved pets who were a part of her menageries throughout her life, all being led by her beloved Kola and Bo. She kept a special place in her heart for animals in need of a warm home and companionship. She was forever a cowgirl and animal lover at heart.
Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her life partner Vern Thornburg, her parents Ernest "Dutch" Kappelman and Clarice Ross, and her brother Pete Kappelman. Margaret Ann is survived by her daughter Theresa (Mike) Winn; Theresa's father and former spouse Gerald Linton; two granddaughters, Shelby (Cameron) McCrief; and Katy Mininger (John Vinion) and their father and former spouse of Theresa, Charles Mininger; nephews Ben (Maggie) Kappelman and Erik (Jessy) Kappelman and their mother Brenda Desmond; and longtime loyal and loving friends Ray and Mary Bennett.
Mount up on that bareback pony mama, and ride like the wind!
Due to current circumstances a traditional service is not planned. If you wish to make a donation in honor of Margaret Ann, the family suggests the Humane Society, Animeals, or any other organization assisting in the welfare of abandoned animals. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.