Margaret Ann Nelson

MISSOULA - Margaret Ann “M.A.” Nelson of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Village Health Care Center. She was 77. She suffered many lingering health issues, and ultimately passed from those illnesses hastened by the effects of COVID-19. Margaret Ann was born in Billings and was raised in various places in Stillwater County.

Margaret Ann grew up with an enthusiasm for horses and long winter weekends at her Aunt Dea’s ranch on the Stockade located at the top of the Bridger Creek Drainage between Absarokee and Big Timber. When she would spend the weekend at the ranch in the winter, she always hoped for a Sunday snowstorm to blow in and prevent her from going back to school and being a "Town Girl." As a teenager she lived and worked at the Branger family's TO Bar Dude Ranch in Roscoe, Montana, where she spent afternoons riding her horse and wrangling city folks who wanted to be cowboys for a day.

Her longtime passion of cooking began shortly after her first marriage found her unwillingly placed in a job cooking to support a forest fire crew, making all their meals. Her mother made a weekend trip to give her a crash course in cooking for large groups of people, where she would develop a savvy ability to always have enough on the table for a chance guest or two, and those guests likely requesting an invitation back for her amazing meals.