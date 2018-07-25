MISSOULA — Margaret Brown Lawrence, 77, passed of cancer, Monday, July 23, 2018, at the Village Health Care Center.
"Tuesday's child is full of grace"
Marge was born Dec. 10, 1940, to James W. and Margaret Squires Brown at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Her home was in Stevensville. She attended Stevensville Grade and High Schools graduating in 1959.
Marge’s first marriage was to Richard Miller. It was stormy, but the couple later became friends. They were blessed with three sons, John, Charles and Matthew. Her love and pride for them had no measure.
Marge’s second marriage was a disaster from beginning to end, but she gained two step-sons, Bob and Mark, whom she loved very dearly.
In 1986 she married Ken McKay, but sadly a year later, leukemia took him away.
In 1990 Marge married again for the last time; Darryl was good to her. In fact, he was indulgent of her wishes. She thought this would last forever, but God needed him more than she did, so He took him in 2002.
Marge tried her hand at just about everything. She was a homemaker, a nurse's aide, factory machine operator, a bartender and waitress and finally a custodian. She worked at Florence and Lolo School Districts, then went to the U of M.
When Marge retired she brought her mother's home and took care of her for about two years. She passed on in 2005.
Marge loved building things and painted some. She rolled with the punches and mistakes that she made. Marge survived and never lost faith in her Savior Jesus.
Marge found her soul mate late in life whose companionship, love and help gave her so much happiness; “I love you, Darrell.”
Marge was preceded in death by mother, father, and husbands, Ken and Darryl. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-Jaw, John and Michelle Miller of Yorktown, Virginia; Charles and Kris Miller of Charlottesville, Virginia; Matthew and Dana Miller of Falls Church, Virginia; her grandchildren, Forrest, Samantha, Justin and Mark; her step-sons, Mark and Robert Riggs of Michigan; her brother-in-law and wife, Ben and Judy Lawrence of Sandpoint, Idaho; numerous cousins both on the Brown side and Squires side; friends, Mark and Dee Dee B., Dennis and Sandy C., Connie C., Myrna R., Jim Tadvic, Chuck F., Dawn (her friendly loan officer), friends from Florence and Lolo schools and U of M. Last, but not least, Mary Ellen and Elizabeth Johnson, Dr. Jennifer and Dr. Priddy and her dearest, Darrell C. (If she missed you, forgive her; she was getting tired.)
A service will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Carlton Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.