MISSOULA — Margaret ‘Dawn’ Goddard Thatcher, age 95, a longtime Missoula resident, passed away May 1, 2020, in her home of natural causes. Dawn was born Aug. 27, 1924 in Billings to Lee Roy Goddard and Fanchon Crickett Milligan Goddard. Because she was the eldest girl in a family of 12 children, she was responsible for helping to raise her siblings. She graduated from Billings Senior High School, and attended Nursing School at Billings Deaconess Hospital from 1942-1945, becoming certified as a Registered Nurse.

In November 1945 she moved to Missoula to become a surgical nurse at Thornton Hospital, which later became Community Hospital. On Dec. 22, 1945 she married David Jonathan Thatcher of Billings and was blessed with a 70.5-year marriage. Her husband was known worldwide for his participation in the famous WWII Doolittle Raid bombing of Tokyo, Japan. Dawn and Dave did a lot of hiking and camping throughout Montana. They were also close to their extended families, participating in regular family reunions on both sides of the family and numerous summer vacations to visit family in eastern Montana and elsewhere.