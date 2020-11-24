MISSOULA — Margaret Esther Ash Sayler Berglund took her grand journey to be with the lord on Nov. 12, 2020. Margaret was born in Hamilton on June 5, 1929, to Edwin and Jennie (Whitney) Ash. Not long after, Margaret and her family moved to Missoula where she was raised and would graduate from Missoula County High School.

Margaret married Lloyd Sayler in 1950, and together they brought five children into the world: Linda Lee, Debra Dee, David Lloyd, Marvin Roy and Karen Kay.

Margaret began her working days at St. Patrick Hospital, but later transitioned to Community Medical Center where she retired after 30 years of service.

Even with working full time and raising five kids, Margaret believed it was important to volunteer in her community. She participated in the PTA and often helped with elections. Margaret absolutely loved being a member of the First Christian Church and attended regularly. She enjoyed doing crafts, cooking, and camping at Fishcreek with her family.

She married Don Berglund in 1981 and enjoyed her retirement with him, going to coffee at Paul’s Pancake Parlor and Johnny’s with their friends and family.