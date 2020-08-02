× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBERTON — Margaret Johnson passed away at her home in Alberton on July 13, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born Margaret Suzanne Stahl on Nov. 16, 1948 in Butte. The daughter of Paul Stahl, Jr. and Suzanne (Gilbert) Stahl, she was raised on a small farm outside Dillon, and in her high school years, she, her parents, brother and sister moved into the historic family home in town.

Surviving a serious throat operation when she was 2, she blossomed into a strong, vibrant woman. She possessed a striking beauty and was blessed with a soprano voice. She was selected for a role in The King and I and was the first freshman girl ever selected for the exclusive Teen Tones. She continued to sing throughout her life and was in demand for funerals, graduations, weddings and Christmas programs. Born and raised an Episcopalian, she polished her singing in the church. She was an athlete prior to the official existence of girls’ athletics, always outrunning the boys, including her older brother.

She was a leader and head majorette at Beaverhead County High School, the Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls and one of two Girls’ State delegates. She graduated 15th in the Class of 1967 and enrolled at the University of Montana to major in Spanish, minor in English and earn a certificate in teaching. She was president of the Alpha Phi sorority.