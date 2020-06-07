Margaret L. Blietz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Margaret L. “Marge” Blietz, age 76, passed away Monday April 20, 2020. She was born June 13, 1943 in Chicago to Stewart “Pop” and Ethel Stewart.

In 1963, she and Gordon Blietz were married in Dundee, Illinois. In 1964, they welcomed their son, Gordon Jr. In 1966, they moved their family to western Montana where their three daughters were born — Julie, Connie & Jody.

Marge was a remarkable, hard-working woman who loved her family and animals. Before going to work for Quality Supply in 1984 for 21 years, she spent years raising pigs, being a 4-H leader and enjoying her spare time bowling.

She is survived by her husband Gordy of 57 years, son Gordon Jr., daughters Julie James (David), Connie Hiser (Barney), Jody Fenster (Jeff); brothers Butch Stewart and Melvin Stewart; grandchildren Joshua James (Adrianna), Jacob Fenster, Seth Hiser & Callie Hiser, and nieces and nephews.

Please join us to celebrate Marge's life on June 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the family home, 118 Crooked Pine Rd, Stevensville. Please bring your favorite memories and a dish for the potluck gathering to celebrate her birthday.

