PHILIPSBURG — Margaret Louise (Peggy) Collins – 7/17/28-5/26/19
We said goodbye to our dearly beloved mother when the good Lord took her to heaven on Sunday, May 26. Mom was born in Philipsburg to Agnes and John McDonald on the Triangle Ranch west of town. She graduated from Granite High School in 1946 and received her teaching degree from the University of Montana in 1950. She accepted her first job teaching PE at Beaverhead High School in Dillon. She taught there for two years and shared many fond memories of her time there.
It was during her time teaching that she met and fell in love with our father, Thomas F. Collins. They married on June 2, 1952. This was the start of the Marshall Creek Ranch legacy and their family of eight children, which was made up of six daughters and two sons.
Mom hosted wonderful gatherings including Sunday dinners, birthday parties, bridge parties, Memorial Day picnics, wedding receptions and anniversary parties. One of the best parties was the celebration of her and dad’s 50th wedding anniversary held in 2002.
Our mom had endless energy and the ability to get things done. Paying attention to detail was one of her many special traits. It was evident in how amazing the ranch and our home always looked. Her flower beds were like looking through the pages of Better Homes and Gardens. She somehow managed on top of everything else to find time to care for and touch the lives of so many people and volunteered countless hours of her time to many organizations. Some included the PTA, Farm Bureau, 4-H, and the Catholic Church Ladies. However, taking up the responsibility and business of managing the H&R Thriftshop, an Auxiliary for the Granite County Medical Center and Nursing Home, was one of her greatest attributes to the community. It made her so happy when they were able to buy something that was needed for the medical center or nursing home.
Our mom was an exceptional mother and lady. She bestowed us with many gifts including strength, loyalty, patience and kindness. She was a great teacher of life, family, values and faith. She will forever be in all of our hearts.
The family would like to thank some very special and caring people. Deb Antes and Tori Howell who helped care for our mom in her home. Gary and Susan Sundstrom whom visited mom on Sundays and would bring her communion and read the gospel. They kept mom and everyone who came by in an endless supply of M&M’s. The dedication and love you all gave to our mom will never be forgotten. Thank you to the Granite County Medical and Nursing Home Staff for your care and kindness.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband Tom Collins; baby son John Collins, her mother and father Agnes and John McDonald, and her brother Pat McDonald.
She is survived by her eight children; Kay Collins (Tony Marletto) of Philipsburg, Tom Collins Jr. of Missoula, Mike (Wendy) Collins of Gunnison, Colorado, Susan (Bill) Antonioli of Philipsburg, Ann (Paul) Antonioli of Butte, Peggy (Mark) Schluter of Helena, Joe (Shane) Durgin of Calgary, Canada, and Nancy (Clark) Ward of Philipsburg, thirteen grandchildren; Christina, Jacque and Casey Collins, Keith (Jesse) Antonioli, Kevin Antonioli, Philip and Erin Antonioli, Colton and Clint Schluter, Brady and Ian Durgin and Brian and Rachel Ward, sister-in-law Esther McDonald and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held at St. Philips Catholic Church Friday June 7 at 6 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Philips on June 8 at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Philips Catholic Church or the H&R Thrift shop.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Peggy's funeral arrangements.