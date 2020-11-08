Margaret Lynn Stetler Schwanke

Lynn graduated from Missoula County High School in 1964 and the University of Montana in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She married her husband of 52 years, Bill Schwanke, on July 20, 1968, and together they raised four children.

Accomplishments aside, Lynn will forever be remembered mostly for her love of life and her ability to relate to everyone she met. She was everyone’s favorite something, and a woman with tremendous courage, bolstered by her faith in God and her indomitable love of life.

She related best to young people, through her family, work and church. Lynn encouraged her children to be themselves and pursue their interests. She made sure all of them had a love and respect for the outdoors. She encouraged crafting at the kitchen counter and exploring the river and woods near their Target Range home. She always had time for them.

Lynn had the green thumb of all green thumbs. It seemed that all she had to do was get close to dirt and things just sprung up. Most notable, in some minds at least, was the notorious “crack garden” that sprouted all over the patio at the Beverly Avenue house.