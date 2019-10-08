POLSON — On Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Margaret “Maggie” Lozar joined her beloved Buddy in a rousing jitterbug dance in heaven. Maggie was born Nov. 7, 1925, to Nettie and Herman Winn in Poplar, Montana. She was the youngest of five and was always very close to her siblings Martha, Winona and brother Bud and her many cousins.
Maggie was an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine Tribe and respected the land gifted to her. She graduated from Poplar High School in 1944 and soon after attended nursing school in Great Falls. Unfortunately, after seeing blood and almost passing out decided that career was not for her. She then took a job in Portland, Oregon, as a tour guide at the shipyard during the war.
But the longing for Montana and her family brought her back to Dixon to help her sister Winona with a new baby. While there she met a dashing Buddy Lozar on a blind date (well maybe not dashing she would say, but boy could he dance) and married him three months later. They welcomed their first child Steve in 1949, then two years later Pixie and then Jan seven years later.
Maggie became very adept at moving since Buddy worked for the Federal Government and accepted new jobs almost every year. To this day we think she could have owned her own moving company.
As the grand kids started to arrive, Maggie took on her most prized job ever, Grandma sitting and spoiling. Her ability to make SPAM taste good for her grandkids was award winning. She adored her grand kids and they adored her; they were her life.
Fall was Maggie’s favorite time, and we will honor her every year by gazing up at the colorful trees. We will miss her never ending love and look forward to “shaking a leg” with Mom.
She is preceded in death by her husband Buddy, her parents, siblings and granddaughter Haley.
She leaves behind her children, Steve and Keryl Lozar, Pixie and Doug Lay, and Jan and Mark Andrews. Her beloved grandchildren, Steph, Brandon, Mike, Hilary, Keri, Eli, Dan, Gina, Kevin, Casey, Reagen, Kolleen, Alex, Patrick, Joanna, T.J., Brie, Nick, Sereina, Rylee and Bree; and her great-grandchildren, Hayden, Kate, Annalyse, Winn, Leighton, Keegan, MaryMac, Elaina, Chase, Cora, Fischer, Finley, Asher, Kallen, Maggie and Carter; as well as all her grand animals.
There was a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at The Lake Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at noon at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Immaculate Conception of Polson scholarship program for Legendary Lodge youth camp. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
