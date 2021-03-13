Margaret (Margy Schneider) O'Loughlin

Margaret (Margy Schneider) O'Loughlin died peacefully on March 4th after a long struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). She was born in Rush City, Minnesota on October 21, 1934 to Henry and Mary Schneider. She graduated from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul with a BA in Home Economics in 1956, and she got a degree in Library Science from Montana State University in the 1970s. She met her future husband, Joe O'Loughlin, while the two of them worked in Yellowstone Park in 1955 and they were married in 1957. This past June marked their 63rd anniversary. They settled in Montana, mostly in Bozeman, and then for 35 years in Missoula, living the last seven years in St. Paul, MN.

Margy was the consummate host. She loved cooking, gardening, picking huckleberries, playing cards, and hiking in the beloved mountains around their home in Missoula. In particular, Flathead Lake was a special place for her. But, the thing Margy loved most was spending time with Joe. On virtually any nice day over the last four years, you could find Margy and Joe sitting on a bench on the South shore of Lake Johanna in Arden Hills, MN watching the birds and the boats.