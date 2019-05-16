VICTOR — On April 11, 2019, Margaret “Sis” was called home to her heavenly father, after suffering a stroke. Margaret was born on Oct. 9, 1948, in Denver, Colorado, and was raised in Orinda, California. She was the third child and first daughter born to Stella and Robert Boyle.
After graduating from Miramonte High School, Margaret attended Santa Clara University and Napa Valley College where she earned her degree in nursing. She worked in home health care in Lake County, California, for many years before retiring in Victor in 2011.
Margaret was also an ordained pastor. She was the pastor of Victory Celebration in Kelseyville, California, for over four years. Her home was filled with a collection of bibles, religious study manuals, spiritual books and recordings of great gospels including those she delivered during her ministries. Margaret also found great comfort in her friends at Lone Rock Bible Church, especially the woman’s bible study group.
Not having any children of her own, Margaret was an amazing aunt! She loved each and every one of her 11 nieces and nephews, and 15 great-nieces and nephews! Sis or Sissy was loved by all!
Besides her love of the Lord and family, Margaret enjoyed working in the garden, reading, playing games, going to the river and visiting with friends.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Stella as well as her sister Suzanne. She is survived by brothers Robert Jr. (Carolyn), Peter (Charlotte), William (Susan); nieces and nephews Noelle, John, Jenny, John, Jessica, Monica, Meaghan, Kelley, Peter, BJ and Maggie.
A celebration of life will be held May 18, 2019, at Lone Rock Bible Church at 2 p.m.