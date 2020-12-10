RONAN — Margaret May Dawson, age 89, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Luke Community Hospital.

Margaret was born on May 28, 1931, to Henry and Louise Felde in Clearmont, Wyoming. She graduated from Stevensville High School. She worked as a dry cleaning presser for many years. After retiring, she volunteered with the Foster Grandparents Program in Lolo.

She was married to Christian Berger on June 1, 1949, until his death. She later married Robert Dawson in January 2000.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, a sister and four brothers, a son and a son-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter Vicki Erickson (Ronan); two brothers, Bill and Thelma Felde (Missoula) and Leroy and Sue (California); six grandchildren, Shawn & Missoula (Polson), Darrel & Deana (Polson), Michaele May (Omaha, Nebraska), Wayne & Valerie (Polson), Gene & Sarah (Nashville, Tennessee), Jayme & Darren (Arizona); 16 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

Memorial services will be held in the summer of 2021. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

