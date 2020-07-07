× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON — Margaret Patricia (Pat) Cantrell, 84, of Hamilton passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Forest Grove, Oregon. She was born April 15, 1935, in San Diego, California, the first child of Stephen Branch Haines and Margaret Jane (Cowan) Haines.

Pat’s early childhood was in the Philippines, China, Washington, D.C., and Chicago before her Navy parents settled the family in Arkansas. She graduated from DeQueen High School in 1953 and attended the University of Arkansas. In 1957, she was one of the first graduates of the nursing school in Little Rock.

On May 13, 1959 Pat commissioned into the United States Navy as LTJG (Lieutenant Junior Grade) and was stationed at the Navy Hospital in San Diego. There she met and married John L. Cantrell on Feb. 9, 1962. They moved to Bozeman in 1963 where she continued to work as a nurse, while John went to school. In the following years they moved to California, Maine and Oklahoma, before settling down in Hamilton in 1976. She completed her nursing career there at Valley View.