HAMILTON — Margaret Patricia (Pat) Cantrell, 84, of Hamilton passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Forest Grove, Oregon. She was born April 15, 1935, in San Diego, California, the first child of Stephen Branch Haines and Margaret Jane (Cowan) Haines.
Pat’s early childhood was in the Philippines, China, Washington, D.C., and Chicago before her Navy parents settled the family in Arkansas. She graduated from DeQueen High School in 1953 and attended the University of Arkansas. In 1957, she was one of the first graduates of the nursing school in Little Rock.
On May 13, 1959 Pat commissioned into the United States Navy as LTJG (Lieutenant Junior Grade) and was stationed at the Navy Hospital in San Diego. There she met and married John L. Cantrell on Feb. 9, 1962. They moved to Bozeman in 1963 where she continued to work as a nurse, while John went to school. In the following years they moved to California, Maine and Oklahoma, before settling down in Hamilton in 1976. She completed her nursing career there at Valley View.
Pat was an active member in the First Presbyterian Church, both as an Elder and on the Session Board. She was involved with her daughters’ Girl Scout troops, belonged to various book clubs and the quilting guild. She volunteered for Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice and in her later years was a member of Soroptimist International. Pat enjoyed her several travels to the United Kingdom and back to China as an adult.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Cantrell, son John L. Cantrell II (Johnny) and her daughter Margaret Jane Evans (Pegi.) Pat is survived by her two daughters, Mary Cantrell Lyons (Forest Grove, Oregon) and Stephanie Cantrell (Boise, Idaho) as well as her three granddaughters (Heather Evans, Gabrielle Barton and Emily Barton), two grandsons (Paydn Evans and Collin Lyons), two sisters and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be sent to Care Partners Hospice, 1600 NE Compton Drive, Suite 210, Hillsboro, OR 97006, or drop off used books or donations at Chapter One Bookstore for Pat’s Books for Kids in Hamilton.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at the Anglers Lodge and Cabins in Hamilton with Rev. Janet Malone officiating.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.