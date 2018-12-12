HAMILTON — Margaret (Peggy) Louise Peacock, 86, of Hamilton, passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 8, 2018, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
Peggy was born July 10, 1932, in Missoula to the late Jerry and Audry Jontry. On June 11, 1955, Peggy married Marius Peacock in Missoula. Peggy was a member of the Quilters Club and Book Club in Hamilton and spent many happy hours volunteering at the Bitterroot Library. She enjoyed reading, playing Bridge, quilting and tending to her many roses.
Peggy is survived by her son Dirk; his wife Michelle and granddaughters Kayla and Morgan, of Oregon, and Peggy's sister Susan Lehotey and her husband Ed, of Colorado, as well as their sons, Jason and Ryan.
A Celebration of Life gathering/reception will be held on Dec. 18, 2018, at the Daly-Leach Chapel Community Room at 11 am. Please bring your stories of times with Peggy to share with all that can attend.
Condolences for the family may be left at dalyleachchapel.com. The family suggests memorials to the Bitterroot Public Library.