Margaret "Peggy" McNulty

Margaret Lucille McNulty, better known as Peggy or Margo, passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 18, 2023 at the Living Center in Stevensville, MT. Peggy, the youngest of four, was born on July 30, 1932 to John & Mayme (Merzlak) Yunker in Butte, MT. She graduated from Girls Central High School and earned her nursing degree at Carroll College in Helena, MT.

Peggy met the love of her life, William F. McNulty (better known as Bill or Harpo), literally “by accident.” Dad was in a life-threatening car wreck and mom was his nurse. After his discharge, he frequented the hospital hoping for a date…and mom finally gave in. They married five months later on September 10, 1955 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Butte, MT. He said he couldn't afford to pay the hospital bill, so he had to marry his nurse. Plus any nurse that would come into a dying mans room dancing the Charleston was clearly the one for him.

Peggy and Bill started a family and before they knew it they had their 4th boy while the oldest was still three. Their expanding clan cut her nursing career short because there was little time for anything else, but she relished being a mother. In 1967, after five boys, the streak was broken and they welcomed the light of their life, a baby girl (clearly that girl is the one writing this obituary). Peggy and Bill raised six children in Lolo, Stevensville and Whitehall, MT. Aside from raising kids, Peggy managed the real estate office, became a licensed agent and kept Harpo in line.

Mom was an incredibly devout Catholic and very involved with the church. She was on numerous committees, used her angelic voice to sing in the choir and taught CCD. She was also a very gifted pianist. She had a special bond with the Blessed Mother and consistently prayed the Rosary because of its promise to bring peace to the world. It is speculated that Mom and the Blessed Mother had a side agreement that Notre Dame would win if she prayed the Rosary on game days (possibly misplaced prayers). She was a member and huge supporter of the Association of the Miraculous Medal (AMM). We are pretty sure that anyone she ever met, she enrolled!

Mom also loved to sing at home. You would often find her singing her theme song, “You can tell they are Christians by their love” while her five boys were engaged in a fist fight. Mom would often be awakened late at night to make breakfast for Dad and his newfound friends (who we think he must have met at church), which she always did with a smile. On the rare occasion if she ever complained, Dad would ask for a piece of paper and a pen and say, “Write er down Peg, I'll read it in the morning!”

Margo, as our dad called her, always cheered for the underdog and her door was open to anyone that needed help. We have fond memories of strangers, ranging from an Irish Rebellion named Dennis to a Catholic priest named Father Ruddy, that came for dinner and stayed for months or years. Father Ruddy's “rent” must have been saying the mandatory 6:00am mass EVERY morning for the family!

Mom lost her leg a year and a half ago which she handled with grace and was even heard saying that her leg now fits her name. When asked what she was giving up for Lent this year, her response was short and simple ”KIDS.” She kept her sense of humor to the very end.

Mom was an avid sports fan and truly believed that each one of her kids/grandkids were the best to ever play. She loved Notre Dame football and is said to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan but there is nothing to back this up.

Peggy was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who touched the lives of so many. She was a beautiful, selfless and amazing lady who always showed up for her family and friends. In fact, she was so selfless that she would loan her guardian angel to us whenever we had a long drive…with the disclaimer that if we sped or did anything embarrassing, her angel would bail out! She will be dearly missed but we know she is in paradise and we have a wonderful angel by our side.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents John R & Mayme Yunker; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Frank & Blanche McNulty; her brother and sister-in-law Jack & Harriet Yunker; sister & brother-in-law Audrey & Tom O'Neill; her brother-in-law Fred Green (Mary Patricia) and her sons Kevin and Patrick McNulty. She is survived by her adoring children Michael (Kasey), Lolo, and children, Sydney & Chance; Bill, daughter-in-law Lisa, Stevensville and daughter Jacqueline (McNulty) Olynyk (Kelly); John, Plains; Jeanne McNulty-King (David) Coeur d'Alene, ID and children Connor & Chandler; her Daughter-in-Law Maureen Burke McNulty (Pat), Missoula and her children Patrick (Katie) & great grandchildren Quinn & Margaret, Spokane & Katie (McNulty) Wagner (Matt) & great grandchildren Magdalena & Ezekiel, Helena; sister Mary Patricia Green, Butte and numerous nieces and nephews of the O'Neill, LeCoure, Cullerton & Thomas clans.

The family wishes to thank the Living Center in Stevensville for their beautiful love & care of our dear mother.

A Rosary vigil will be held at 6 pm on Thursday, April 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 333 Charlos Street in Stevensville. The Mass of the Resurrection celebrating the life of Margaret Lucille will be held on Friday, April 28, at 11 am at St. Mary's with Father Dave Severson officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the parish center. Interment will be Saturday, April 29 at 10 am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, Montana, where she will join our Papa Harpo.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Montana Right to Life, St. Mary's Catholic Church, or Our Lady of the Rockies.

Missing you Mom

Not a day passes by mom that you don't cross our mind.

Not all of you departed when you left the earth behind,

for in our hearts there is a place that only you can hold.

Filled with our loving memories we care more than gold.

We know that you still hear us Mom, so please know this is true,

that everything we are today is all because of you.

We love you Mom!