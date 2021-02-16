Margaret Rose Olson

Missoula – Margaret Rose Olson, 88 of Missoula, passed away at home on Thursday, February 11, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon, Margaret waited until she could see all her children one last time, watched them go with a smile, and then peacefully passed away in her sleep during the night. Margaret's greatest love was her family. And all her children were proud to call her mom.

Margaret was born on July 8, 1932, in Shelby, MT to Gladys and James McDermott. In 1953, she was introduced to Harvey Olson by her younger brother. They were married October 24, 1953, at Holy Rosary Church in Billings. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother as Harvey's career took them to Malta, Roundup, Missoula, Miles City, Butte, and then back to Missoula. Margaret raised four children and had a career as a book binder at a print shop in Missoula.

Many family memories were made at Flathead Lake camping, boating, water skiing and fishing. Family trips included: Disneyland, Hawaii, an Alaskan cruise, Cancun, Las Vegas, and the Oregon coast. Margaret and Harvey followed the Lady Griz Basketball team for years. Margaret was a proud supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and participated in the Walk to Cure Diabetes each year. Margaret loved her church and really missed Sunday services during the pandemic.