Margaret Rose Olson
Missoula – Margaret Rose Olson, 88 of Missoula, passed away at home on Thursday, February 11, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon, Margaret waited until she could see all her children one last time, watched them go with a smile, and then peacefully passed away in her sleep during the night. Margaret's greatest love was her family. And all her children were proud to call her mom.
Margaret was born on July 8, 1932, in Shelby, MT to Gladys and James McDermott. In 1953, she was introduced to Harvey Olson by her younger brother. They were married October 24, 1953, at Holy Rosary Church in Billings. Margaret was a devoted wife and mother as Harvey's career took them to Malta, Roundup, Missoula, Miles City, Butte, and then back to Missoula. Margaret raised four children and had a career as a book binder at a print shop in Missoula.
Many family memories were made at Flathead Lake camping, boating, water skiing and fishing. Family trips included: Disneyland, Hawaii, an Alaskan cruise, Cancun, Las Vegas, and the Oregon coast. Margaret and Harvey followed the Lady Griz Basketball team for years. Margaret was a proud supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and participated in the Walk to Cure Diabetes each year. Margaret loved her church and really missed Sunday services during the pandemic.
Health issues required Margaret to have full-time care her last few years. However, her outlook on life was so inspiring. She embraced each day with optimism. We always laughed about her plans to drive again one of these days.
A great day for Margaret was grabbing a mocha, shopping the sales at the mall, picking up a few cinnamon rolls at Rosauers and then watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Lawrence Welk. It was extra special if family or friends joined her. She looked forward to family BBQs, reunions, birthdays, holidays, and Hallmark movies.
Margaret was loved by so many. She always knew how to brighten someone's day and make them feel loved. Her sense of humor could make anyone laugh. She never needed to be the center of attention. She treated everyone with kindness and respect. She was a “good soul”. Through her, we know what strength and resilience truly look like.
Family has helped care for Margaret for the last few years. We have learned about patience, sacrifice, happiness, kindness, and love. Margaret did not need much, she cherished the simple things in life, and we all hope to do the same. She is deeply missed but we know Harvey, who dearly loves her, has been anxiously waiting for her to join him.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Harvey. Survivors include five siblings, Mary LaRance, Great Falls; Dorthy Myers, Boulder, CO; Robert McDermott, Billings, MT; Jeannine Berst, Billings, MT; and Joan Bummer, Missoula, MT; one son, James (Kathy) Olson, Three Forks; three daughters, Kaye (Bruce) Pallante, Missoula, Jean (Rick) Olson, Connecticut and Trish (Kirk) Duce, Missoula; nine grandchildren, Pepper, Preston, Emily, Erik, Lexi, Nicole, River, Max and Reggie; and one great-grandson, Jordan.
A memorial service will be held in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, grab a Florence coffee and share some laughs with your family. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.