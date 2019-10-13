MISSOULA — Margaret Sheldon Mallino was not, though she married one, herself a romantic. She saw the world as it was and always did her level headed best to stand on the side of what was good, morally upstanding, and best for her community. Born at Walter Reed hospital on July 14, 1943, the eldest of three daughters, to Charles and Margaret Jean Sheldon, Margaret grew up in many places and was even once lost at sea as her mother moved her and her sisters to post WWII Japan where her father was stationed during reconstruction, but it was Seattle she always called home. It was where her heart was always and the backdrop for her happiest childhood memories. Moving to Missoula at 68, she often shared how much it reminded her of the Seattle of her youth.
Margaret passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in her home in Missoula just as she wished.
Preceded in death by her husband, David and her Daughter, Margaret Christine. Survived by her son, David Lloyd Mallino Jr., her daughter Carrie Ann Mallino, her granddaughters, Margaret Katheryn and Abigail Louise, sisters Pamela Morris and Nancy Cremer, their husbands, children and children’s children. She also leaves behind the communities she touched and advocated for.
She was well liked and supported by many as Mayor of the Town of University Park, Maryland. There was no aspect of town management she did not educate herself on and insert herself into fully... which made her a champion to many and a real nuisance to others. She was fond of saying, “I appreciate my enemies, I came by them honestly.” When she moved to Missoula she volunteered with her local neighborhood tree committee and eventually sat on the Rose Park Neighborhood Council. She researched every ballot issue and every person running whether they ran opposed or not. She voted in every single election and always kept the best interest of the entire community the focus of her causes. From boulevard trees and recycling to supporting a public school system neither of her children attended, Margaret believed the health and vitality of public institutions directly affected the health and vitality of every member in a community. She believed in equality, respect, loyalty, kindness, civic duty and manners. She adored her family, her community, and public works departments. And she wanted to know you, whoever you were. If Margaret started a conversation with a stranger in line, she’d know their entire family history before making it to check out. She was interested in people, their stories and their experiences. There was little room for small talk when speaking with Margaret Mallino.
Per Margaret’s request there will be no memorial service, but wherever you are, however she touched your life, take a moment to remember and lift a glass to Mayor Margaret Sheldon Mallino. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to your favorite local charity, or volunteer for your community and whatever else you may do, always VOTE!