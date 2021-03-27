Margaret Walker

MISSOULA, MT Margaret Frances (Noble) Walker died peacefully of natural causes on March 14 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mabel Noble; her husband, Leland J. Walker; and her brother, Robert Noble and her sisters Bonnie (Thomson) and Lois (Sampson). She is survived by her daughter Peggy and son-in-law Patrick Marx, Sr., of Missoula; son Tim and daughter-in-law Sheila (Cooney), of Portland, OR; and son Tom, of Phoenix, AZ.; by her grandchildren Lucy and Liam Walker and Patrick Marx, Jr., and by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Margaret was a small-town Montana girl. She was born February 22, 1923 in Choteau and spent her growing up years in nearby Bynum and then Saco. She attended Montana State College (now Montana State University) where she majored in home economics and music, was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, was an outstanding student and campus volunteer, and graduated with honors in 1944. She remained a devoted Bobcat fan and University supporter throughout her life. She was hired to teach Home Economics at the brand-new high school in Chinook, where she worked and waited for her fiancé, Lee, to come home from U. S. Navy duty in World War II in the South Pacific. They married in January 1946, and after several moves for Lee's career and his recall to the Navy during the Korean War, Margaret and Lee settled in Great Falls, where Margaret was an active member of the community and the First Methodist Church. They moved to Missoula in 2012, after 56 years in Great Falls, to be near their daughter. In the end, Margaret liked living in Missoula, despite the fact that it was home to the Grizzlies, the Bobcats' archrival.