DRUMMOND — Margene died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 6:50 p.m. on a beautiful sunset evening. She was born on July 12, 1927, at Twin Bridges, Montana, to Arthur and Nellie Edwards.
She attended school in Twin Bridges except for the eighth grade and freshman year in Whitehall. She then returned to Twin Bridges, graduating from high school there in 1945.
On Sept. 6, 1946, she married George Brazill in Missoula. In 1947 they moved to the Drummond area, where George was employed at the Cominco Phosphate mine. Together they owned the Turf Bar in Drummond from 1958 to 1970.
Three children were born to the marriage, Bruce (Maribeth) of Billings, Duane (Tina) of Billings, and Mary Brazill of Billings.
Margene was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents; her sister Marie Smith and brother-in-law Wilbur (Smitty) Smith of Smelterville, Idaho; a cousin Russell Edwards of Twin Bridges and stepson, George Brazill and step-grandson Jeff Brazill of Lynchburg, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Brazill of Butte and nephew Bill Rice of San Diego, California.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses; grandchildren, Travis Brazill (April), Brent Fiddler (Annette), Ryan Brazill, Joshua Brazill (Stephanie), Sadie Brazill Rashti (Armin), Andy Brazill, Maddison and Kenzie Reiners and step-grandchildren, Adam and Jonathan Williams, Eric and Brian Brazill, a niece Vicki Dale of Billings and two special cousins Richard Humphry of Portland, Oregon, and Pearl Edwards of Butte, and a daughter-in-law Carolyn Brazill of Amherst, Virginia.
Seven great-grandchildren, Jess and Paige Brazill, Rylee and Tyler Brazill, Shayna Hodges (Brian), Raeann and Kennedy Fiddler and a step-great-grandson, Joshua Brazill of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and four great-great-grandsons, Jameson, Maverick, Ryker Brazill and Michael Hodges.
Donations in lieu of flowers to: Partners in Home Care, Missoula, Montana. partnersinhomecare.org.
A special thank you to Travis and April Brazill, Keith and Becky Kolbeck and the wonderful people of Drummond.
Memorial Services will be held at the Drummond Community Church on Aug. 31, at 11 a.m.