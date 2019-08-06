{{featured_button_text}}

SUPERIOR — Margery Martin of Superior, born Sept. 17, 1932, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. 

Wonderful mother and grandmother. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m., at the Superior High School Multi-purpose Room.

