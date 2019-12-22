PHILIPSBURG — Margery McRae Enman Wickham was born in 1924, the seventh of seven children born to Roderick Duncan McRae and Elizabeth Sprague McRae of Philipsburg. She was adored by her siblings who helped raise her after the early deaths of her father and mother during the depression.
Margery graduated from Granite County High School. She married Malcolm W. Enman a Drummond High School graduate who later became an Army Air Corps pilot. They were married in California during World War II, when they were both 19. Mac was trained to fly B-25’s and was sent to the Pacific Theater where he named the plane he was assigned, “Miss Montana”. Marge was interviewed for a front page article in the May 12, 2019 Missoulian while visiting the Museum of Mountain Flying to see the Museum’s refurbished DC-3 which was flown by her grandson, Eric, to Normandy, France to participate in the re-enactment of the Normandy Invasion on June 6, 2019.
Mac and Marge purchased the Enman family ranch in Drummond following the war, and continued ranching until 1974 when Mac retired. They were active in all the local civic clubs and gave generously of their time and money. Mac passed in 1977 after a short battle with lung cancer. Marge continued to live in Drummond until she became a resident of the Granite County Medical Center two and a half years ago where she was well cared for and able to travel several times to activities outside of the Center. Everyone loved her smile which she shared often. She died while enjoying a laugh over a straw “sword fight” during breakfast on Dec. 18, 2019.
She is best described by the word “competitive.” She excelled in whatever she undertook. She was an accomplished seamstress, golfer, bowler, and bridge player who took up downhill skiing at 53 and enjoyed spending many days on the slopes at Discovery Basin with her daughter and grandsons.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Mac, her ex-husband William Wickham, her six siblings, Elizabeth Winninghoff, Roderick McRae, Frances Amelsberg, Eleanor Meyers, Della Knapp Winter, and Duncan McRae.
Marge is survived by her three children, Jay R. Enman, Drummond, Thomas D. Enman, Quincy, Massachusetts, and Barbara (Dick) Komberec, Bearmouth; two grandsons, Jeffrey D. Wilson, Missoula and Eric (Tia) Komberec, Kalispell; four great-granddaughters, Danica and Chloe Wilson, Taylor and Avian Komberec.
Per Marge’s request, no services are planned. She will be cremated and her ashes buried with Mac at the Valley Cemetery at New Chicago. Memorials in Marge’s memory are requested to be directed to the Activities Department of the Granite County Medical Center, P.O. Box 729, Philipsburg, MT 59858, Attention: Accounts Receivable. Please indicate on a note within the envelope your request for the distribution of the memorial.