MISSOULA — Margie Brown, 80, of Missoula passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Village Health and Rehabilitation Center, of natural causes.

She was born on July 21, 1939 in Havre to Walter and Edna Stotts.

At a young age she met her husband Jim Brown and they have been married 63 years.

She is survived by her son, daughter, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother Bill Stotts and husband Jim Brown.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Dan Dixson officiating.

