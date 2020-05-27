× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Margie Brown, 80, of Missoula passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Village Health and Rehabilitation Center, of natural causes.

She was born on July 21, 1939 in Havre, to Walter and Edna Stotts.

At a young age she met her husband Jim Brown and they have been married 63 years.

She is preceded in death by her son, daughter, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother Bill Stotts and husband Jim Brown.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Dan Dixson officiating.

