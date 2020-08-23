× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Shortly after midnight on Aug. 16, 2020, Margie J. Stene, 62, passed away at home from a lifetime's worth of chronic illness.

Born in Hamilton to Ted McKinney and Jeanie Wilhelm on July 3, 1958, she joined her two brothers John and Dan and sister Teresa as the baby of the family. She spent her childhood around the Bitterroot, joining her grandparents as fire lookouts for many summers. At the age of 14 she was diagnosed with Lupus, but true to her independent spirit she refused to let it control her life. Often times driving herself to Missoula for doctor's appointments and hospital stays she worked especially hard and graduated from Sentinel High in 1976.

In 1980, she met Ron Stene. They were married in the backyard of their first home in the spring of 1984, welcoming their first daughter Riina later that summer. Their second daughter Jennifer would join them in 1986.

After a chance encounter in 1985, she began working at State Farm. Through the years she worked with many agents until their retirement, amassing quite a handful of policy holders who would follow her from office to office thankful for her easy going nature, ever present smile and gentle reminders to pay their bills.