HAMILTON — Marguerite C. Neely, 98, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Discovery Care Center in Hamilton.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec.13 at the Bitterroot Valley Church of the Nazareen in Victor with Pastor John Capen officiating.  Interment will follow at Victor Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com

Service information

Dec 13
Visitation
Friday, December 13, 2019
10:00AM-10:45AM
Bitterroot Valley Church of the Nazarene
803 5th Ave.
Victor, MT 59875
Dec 13
Funeral Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
11:00AM
Bitterroot Valley Church of the Nazarene
803 5th Ave.
Victor, MT 59875
