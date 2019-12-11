HAMILTON — Marguerite C. Neely, 98, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Discovery Care Center in Hamilton.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec.13 at the Bitterroot Valley Church of the Nazareen in Victor with Pastor John Capen officiating. Interment will follow at Victor Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com
