SPOKANE, Washington — Marguerite Mildred Ragan, 90, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2018, in Spokane, Washington. Marguerite was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 9, 1927, the daughter of Arthur W. and Tekla (Jaros) Fash. She grew up in Chicago and upon graduation from high school moved with her family to Grand Junction, Colorado. Marguerite attended Mesa Junior College where she met her husband, James E. Ragan Jr. Shortly after their marriage, Marguerite and Jim moved to Butte and then to Missoula where she lived until she moved to Spokane, Washington, in the spring of 2018.
Marguerite volunteered for many organizations while her children were growing up including Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, Missoula Athletic and Aquatic Club, Paxson School and the Missoula Public Library. After her children were grown she went to work at the Missoula Mercantile. Marguerite served on the board of the University Homeowners Association and was a member of Chapter BQ, P.E.O.
Marguerite loved to read, was an avid golfer, had a passion for gardening and was an accomplished seamstress.
Marguerite was proceeded in death by her husband Jim, parents, and her brother Arthur Fash Jr. She is survived by her son Jim, her daughters Carrie Bannon and Leslie Beffert (Verne), grandchildren Kelly Kelleher (Dustin) and Jason Beffert (Lisa), and five great granddaughters, Kylie, Ruth, Sarah, Ellie, and Emily.
Per Marguerite's wishes, no services will be held. If so desired donations may be made to the Missoula Public Library or the charity of the donor's choice.