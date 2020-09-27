× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — June 19, 1922 – Sept. 21, 2020

Marguerite “Tommie” Elizabeth Jakobson was born on June 19, 1922, in Flat River, Missouri, to Fred and Marie Thomsen, the second child and the first daughter of three children in the family. She attended Flat River High School, where she played saxophone in the Flat River High School Band, graduating in June 1938 at the age of 16 with honors. While waiting to begin nursing training at St. Louis City Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, she attended junior college for two years, from 1938 to 1940.

Tommie started her nursing training at St. Louis City Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri in 1940, when she was 18. While she was in her senior year her father became ill with terminal cancer, and she was given temporary leave from her nursing studies to go to Ironton Hospital in Farmington, Missouri, to help care for him. She considered this privilege as one of her proudest moments, as she was able to provide nursing care for him and became even closer to her father.