MISSOULA - Our mother and sister, Marian Harriet Lerback, passed away into sleep Dec. 14, 2020, under her Creator’s watchful eyes, at the age of 81 years. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Keith Lerback. She is survived by her sister and next door neighbor, Gladys Sikel, and both of her daughters, Corinna and Melinda, along with their husbands and children. Marian and Keith were married 58½ years, enjoying the adventures that life gave to them. Together they raised both of their daughters to appreciate their Bible standards as Jehovah’s Witnesses. Marian was not only a full-time wife and mother, but also a daycare worker out of her own home. She also followed her daughter Corinna to her different jobs in Missoula. She spent her time also teaching others about the Bible and Jehovah God’s hope for all of mankind. Marian put faith in the Scripture —Revelation 21:4 – “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” So Marian’s family looks with anticipation to see her again — resurrected here on earth in a true paradise that God promises.