MISSOULA — Marian L. Betts, 84, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2018
She was born Jan. 5, 1934 in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Norman and Leone Lamb. They moved to Portland, Oregon in 1942. Her father worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and they settled in Corvallis, Oregon. Marian graduated from Corvallis High School in 1951 and went on to attend Sacred Heart School of nursing in Eugene, Oregon. She graduated in 1954.
On Aug. 18, 1956 she married Richard E. Betts, they had three children: Teresa, Ron, and Jim while living in Eugene. In October 1961 Richard was transferred to Missoula. In 1964 they had another daughter, Julie which completed the family.
Marian began working as a Registered Nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, Oregon. After the move to Missoula she began work with St. Patrick’s Hospital and then spent a few years at Missoula General Hospital. Marian ended her nursing career at St. Patrick’s Hospital in 1989.
She enjoyed watching sports on TV and attending many little league baseball and Little Grizzly football games. Marian had a great love for bridge and over the years played in many different bridge groups.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and crossword puzzles. Marian reluctantly learned to downhill ski but spent most of her time supporting the family from in the lodge.
Survivors include her beloved husband of sixty two years, Richard of Missoula; Two daughters Teresa of Missoula and Julie Kedzior of Upland, California; two sons Ron (Joy) of Missoula; Jim of Spokane, Washington. Two Grandchildren Katrina Kedzior and Steven Betts. One brother Stephen Lamb of Portland, Oregon.
Per Marian’s request there will be no services.