SWAN VALLEY — Marian Matthew Seaman, 87, of Swan Valley, passed away on Feb. 14 surrounded by her loving family. She and her twin sister, Marilyn, were born in Butte on Aug. 27, 1932 to Lee and Marguerite Wilhelm.

She moved to Swan Valley in 1951 when she married John Matthew and they raised their children there on the farm. He preceded her in death in 1977.

In 1979, she married her long-time friend, Bob Seaman and they enjoyed many years together traveling to Baja, camping on the beach, fishing in the ocean and made life-long friends.

After Bob passed away, she moved back to the Swan to the lovely home her sons built for her. She gardened, quilted, cooked and entertained there.

Marian was always involved in her community. She was a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a Catholic, a farmer, a school bus driver, a meat-cutter, a waitress and cook, a caregiver, a gardener, a seamstress, a quilter, a fisherwoman, a hunter, a mechanic, a camp cook, a grandma, a great-grandma, a great storyteller and a friend.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Janet, both of her husbands, John and Bob, her parents, Lee and Marguerite Wilhelm, and her brothers Richard, Pat and Jeff Wilhelm.