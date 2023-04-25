Marianne Kulawinski

Superior – Marianne Kulawinski, 65, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Marianne was born on March 9, 1958 to A.G. and Elfriede (Kossman) Pennington, in Bad Cannstatt, Germany while her father served in the US Army. The family relocated to Katie, TX where Marianne spent much of her childhood. When her father retired, the family moved to Missoula and Marianne graduated from Hellgate High School.

Following high school, Marianne enlisted in the US Army. On September 11, 1993, Marianne married Daniel Kulawinski, whom she met at Hellgate High School.

Marianne loved animals, especially birds. She also loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. She is survived by her husband Dan, siblings: Karen, Fran, Larry and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, May 1st, 2023 starting with viewing at 10am at Garden City Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11am with burial at Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery at 1pm. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.