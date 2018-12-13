RONAN — It is with great sadness that the family of Marianne Louise Luchkiw announces her passing, from natural causes, on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the age of 61 years.
Born on Sept. 1, 1957, in Butler, Pennsylvania, Marianne graduated from Butler High School in Butler, Pennsylvania, and continued her education by earning a bachelor's of science degree in biology from Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. She then entered employment in the Pennsylvania State Parks system for 10 years as a park ranger/park law enforcement officer, attending and graduating with honors from Meadville Police Academy in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Then, in 1995 she began her career in the world of higher education by joining the faculty at Salish Kootenai College where she passionately instructed and tutored mathematics and sciences to hundreds of students who adored and respected her as she showered them with caring dedication and endless support.
Marianne loved to hike and immerse herself in the wonder of nature all around her. She enjoyed creating science fiction stories for all age groups, painting with water colors, and conducting investigative research. She dearly loved her family and friends and was the type of person that would help you with anything you needed at any time, "giving you the shirt off of her back" if you needed it. Marianne was a deeply spiritual person who lived her life based on the teachings of Jesus. For everyone she encountered, she was "Auntie Marianne" who gave selflessly to those she loved. She dedicated her life to caring for and lifting up others with her faith. Throughout her 23 years at Salish Kootenai College, she held her students close to her heart and gave to them in every way they needed.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, William Luchkiw and Patricia Louise Rodgers Luchkiw, and her brother William B. Luchkiw Sr.
Marianne is survived by her brother Larry (Rebecca) Luchkiw of Butler, Pennsylvania, brother Thomas (Patricia) Luchkiw of Sinking Springs, Pennsylvania, sister Marci (Matt) Petrie of Manassas, Virginia, 15 nieces/nephews, and 11 great-nieces/nephews. Marianne is also survived by her Montana family: Peb, Kim, Mathias, Lydell and Zadin.
A Memorial Service date is to be determined in the new year. Her remains will have their final resting place at Ronan Cemetery in Ronan. Condolences maybe shared with the family online at shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.