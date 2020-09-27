Marie Adams Weiser

If there was an activity to describe mom and dad, it would be dancing. That is how they met, and they have been dancing there way around many a dance floor for five decades to the delight of many.

Finally, mom’s kindness and compassion were never more evident than with her love of animals. Whether you were a mouse, turkey, squirrel, or the myriad of creatures on their land, you were lucky to have the “Snow White of the Bitterroots” looking out for you. Our dogs and cats were family and mom would go to any lengths for their health and happiness. Pikki, Ringo, Chabe, Moscowitz, and Sam and Sara are some of the angels waiting to greet you mom. Heather has some powdered donuts with your name on them.

The void you are leaving can never be filled. Feel our love and know our memories may someday ease the pain.

Survivors include her husband, Bud; three sons and their families: Charles Adams and son Nathan; Thomas Adams, his wife Ann and sons, Courtland and Colin; John Adams and daughter Rachel Norwood and granddaughter Kylee; Susan Weiser and “cat-sons”, Khan and Stryder.

Family will gather on Oct. 1 for a private family service to honor and celebrate Marie’s life on what would have been her 86th birthday. Condolences can be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.