FLORENCE — Marie Adams Weiser, 85, of Florence, passed away of natural causes on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Marie was born on Oct. 1, 1934, in Everett, Washington, to Mary and John Palmer. As a young girl she lived in Fort Shaw and then Great Falls. In 1952 she married Robert Adams and they had three sons: Charles, Thomas and John. In 1962, she married Quay (Bud) Weiser and they had a daughter, Susi.
Dad worked on the road for most of the time which meant mom was charged with all household tasks. She was blessed with Gram’s genes and not only could she cook, bake and sew, she could wield a mean hammer and loved working with her hands whether it was a knitting needle or a power drill. Fishing was also a favorite past-time and like Gram she was really good at it.
Monikered the “Ann Margaret of Montana”. Mom was not only beautiful, she was fiercely loyal, had a rapier wit and could hold her own in the most challenging of situations. She was also stubborn and loved the word “no”. Mom’s dedication to her children was one of her greatest attributes. She and dad rarely missed a sporting event, choral concert or drama meet regardless of where they were or the weather.
The family was never prouder of mom when, at 42, she received her GED and then attended Devry Institute of Technology-Phoenix.
If there was an activity to describe mom and dad, it would be dancing. That is how they met, and they have been dancing there way around many a dance floor for five decades to the delight of many.
Finally, mom’s kindness and compassion were never more evident than with her love of animals. Whether you were a mouse, turkey, squirrel, or the myriad of creatures on their land, you were lucky to have the “Snow White of the Bitterroots” looking out for you. Our dogs and cats were family and mom would go to any lengths for their health and happiness. Pikki, Ringo, Chabe, Moscowitz, and Sam and Sara are some of the angels waiting to greet you mom. Heather has some powdered donuts with your name on them.
The void you are leaving can never be filled. Feel our love and know our memories may someday ease the pain.
Survivors include her husband, Bud; three sons and their families: Charles Adams and son Nathan; Thomas Adams, his wife Ann and sons, Courtland and Colin; John Adams and daughter Rachel Norwood and granddaughter Kylee; Susan Weiser and “cat-sons”, Khan and Stryder.
Family will gather on Oct. 1 for a private family service to honor and celebrate Marie’s life on what would have been her 86th birthday. Condolences can be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
