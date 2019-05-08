MISSOULA — A graveside service will be held for Marie Ann Shipley, 83, at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. Marie passed away on March 12, 2019.
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Office
Latest Local Offers
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA