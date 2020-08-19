× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE — Marie Drake, 66, passed away at her home in Florence on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born in Newhall, California, on May 2, 1954, the daughter of William Lemmon and the late Louise Lemmon (Davis).

Marie was raised with a younger brother, Michael, and three older sisters; Judy, Carrol and Marsha. She spent the early part of her life in Newhall and Big Pine, California, where she attended high school and graduated in 1972.

In 1974, Marie married the late Philip Drake. Together, they moved from California to Richfield, Utah, where they had two children, Matthew and Jennie. Over the years, the family moved from Utah to Colorado, and eventually Montana.

After the passing of Marie’s first husband, she married Gregory Zinke in 2009. Together they were parents to many children and grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her father, brothers and sisters, three children, and numerous friends and loved ones that mourn her passing. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Drake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.