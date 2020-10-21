Marie Georgie Anna Diederich

MISSOULA — Marie, 92, quietly left this life in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home at Rosetta Assisted Living in Missoula.

She was born on April 13, 1928 (the second of four sisters) in Haverhill, Massachusetts at Gale Hospital to Raymond P & Beatrice Girroir (nee Grzybek.) Marie had two major relationships in her life. She married May 27, 1950 to Richard Diederich originally of Detroit, Michigan with whom she has three children. And her second relationship with Robert A Newman of Buffalo, New York with whom she has a fourth child.

On July 27, 1980, Marie was born again and baptized at First Assembly of God Riverside in Wellsville, New York. Throughout the remainder of her life she attended church & enjoyed singing in choir; she taught Sunday school for many years.

Marie was always up for adventure. After living in western New York most of her adult life, she moved west in 1990 to California and in 2001 moved to Hamilton, Stevensville and finally Missoula. She made trips to the Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Florida, Arizona, Maine and back to Florida, Georgia and New York in later years to visit friends and family.