GREAT FALLS — Marie N. Adams died peacefully in her sleep when her Heavenly Father called her home. She is now with her husband, sister, and mother and father in heaven.
A vigil service will be Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at 7 p.m. at St. Ann’s Cathedral. A funeral liturgy will be Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at noon also at St. Ann’s. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Marie was born Oct. 19, 1934, to Santi and Emelia (Fernandez) Garmendia. When she started elementary school she was sent home because she only spoke in Basque and had to learn English. She graduated from Shoshone High School in Shoshone, Idaho, in 1952. She then went to nursing school in Boise and graduated in 1954. She joined the Navy as a nurse. She worked at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City where she met her future husband, Elton. The family then moved to Tucson, back to Salt Lake City, and then Missoula for six years before settling in Great Falls.
Her greatest joy was being a mom and grandma. She played golf, volunteered at the St. Ann’s Soup Kitchen, was a member of the PEO, and loved to cook. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann’s Parish.
Marie is survived by her sons Kevin Joe Adams of Boise and Ryan Scott Adams of Dallas; grandchildren Asa and Bailey Adams of Boise; great-grandchild Kalani Adams of Boise; nephew Chris (Lorraine) Simonson and their children Jessie and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton, parents and sister Carmen Simonson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to the Basque Museum in Boise, Idaho.
