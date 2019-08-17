MISSOULA — Marie Teresa Lynch, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital after a short illness.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1936, in the Vida area outside of Wolf Point, Montana, to Joe and Clarice Doornek. When she was 14, she had major heart surgery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was one of the first patients to undergo such an extensive procedure. She went to school and graduated from Wolf Point. She played the snare drum, was a majorette and sang in the choir. She was also involved in Girl Scouts and her church youth group. She then went to Carroll College and later to Parks Business College in Denver.
On Sept. 16, 1961, she married Denis Lynch Jr. in Wolf Point. The couple lived in Billings, Kalispell and settled permanently in Missoula the rest of their married life.
She was a long time member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She participated in duplicate bridge three or four times a week, becoming a life master. She also traveled to bridge tournaments around the west. She enjoyed gardening and watered her own garden until she passed. She also enjoyed cooking with her son and her favorite meal was barbecue ribeye with fried potatoes and onions and three ears of corn! She also enjoyed staying in touch with her lifelong friend, Peggy Meister Foss of Michigan. Marie had a great sense of humor, was very curious and loved solving mysteries.
Survivors include her son Joe of Missoula; her daughter Denise of Washington and one grandson, Jordan Glover.
A service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. The burial will be afterwards at St. Mary’s Cemetery with reception at Garden City following.