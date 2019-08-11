POLSON — Marie Voss Gordon, our loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Aug. 2, 2019, at the age of 90.
She was a very special woman who lived a wonderful life.
Marie was born June 6, 1929, to Bill and Beula Voss and was their only child.
Marie graduated from Polson High School in 1947 and enjoyed a long happy marriage of 52 years before her husband Dr. Carey Gordon passed away in 2002. They raised three loving daughters, Gail, Julie and Kathy.
Marie loved many things in life, a few of the things were telling stories from her past and sitting on the deck at her home to soak up the beautiful views and colorful sunsets on Flathead Lake.
She found joy in the simple things in life and anyone who crossed her path created an everlasting bond with her. She had a kind spirit and her loving soul will shine on in our hearts forever.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Carey, her daughter Gail Altman, and her parents Bill and Beula Voss.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Kathy and Chris Roberts and their children Rayne and Lantz Roberts; Julie and Ron Duncan and their children and spouses, Cole and Tisha Gordon, Lindsey and Torren Lawson, Matthew Duncan, Kelly and Landon Hanna, Michael and Kelsey Duncan; and grandchildren Kady and Cass Walhood, Cody Altman, along with many great-grandchildren that she adored.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the House on the Lake where so many memories with her were experienced by all. Messages of condolences may be share with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.