CORVALLIS — Marie Watts, 74, passed away at Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her daughter's home in Stevensville. Marie was born April 3, 1945, in Lancaster, California to Horace and Pauline DeWitt.
Marie spent her formative years with her parents in Pasadena, California. She has made Montana her home since the early 80s, and it was Corvallis she called home since the mid 90s.
She attended and studied Horticulture and Animal Husbandry at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, California.
Marie traveled extensively throughout the entire country and including Canada and Europe. She loved camping. Marie, along with her son Jeff and daughter Anna, (now sole proprietor), owned the Frontier Cafe in the Bitterroot Valley in Stevensville.
She had a love of reading, especially Louis L' Amour. She loved her dogs. Marie was also very talented at free hand drawing and creative writing.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Bob Watts. She is survived by her three children, Chris, Jeff, and Anna. She cherished her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Marie never put any credence on "step" or "in-law"... family is family. She had many, many friends. If you were a friend of Marie's, you were a friend for life.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Marie's honor at the home of Chris and Pam at 345 S. Broadway, Victor, on July 3, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.