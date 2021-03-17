Marietta Bauder Pfister

Their lives together blossomed after their three boys had grown when they built their dream home on the Blackfoot River at Rainbow Bend in 1988. Marietta volunteered as a music teacher at Potomac School and taught piano lessons at her home. Becoming concerned about river stewardship, she worked with the BLM, FW&P and the Blackfoot Home and Community Club to kick off the annual Blackfoot River Cleanup in 2004. She followed up with a program to provide free litter bags prepared by students at many schools and scout groups as a public service/stewardship education opportunity. This program resulted in regional and national recognition as a model for other rivers.

Marietta heard the music of creation in nature, and in people great and small. She loved making music in the church choir at Atonement Lutheran Church and more recently at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Bonner. She was a faithful sister in P.E.O. in Missoula for many years and treasured the friendships and sisterhood. She inherited her father's sense of humor and lifted the spirits of all she touched.