BOZEMAN — A child of God. A daughter of Montana. A servant to all. While those of us left behind grieve with tears, the angels rejoice in song as they welcome home Marilyn Arlene (Niebel) Carter. Marilyn passed away on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, of natural causes, just four days shy of her 80th birthday.
Everyone who knew her knew that to her, everyone was family. And being family meant gathering around her table on the farm for home-cooked meals and home-baked pies — the more people and the more pies the better. Marilyn was, above all, a cherished wife and devoted mother. Beyond that, her life overflowed with her music, professional and volunteer work, church leadership, and her community. Marilyn has left a legacy of love, devotion, and service that will live forever in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.
Marilyn was born in Bozeman to George and Mildred (Sexton) Niebel on Jan. 16, 1939. She was raised in the Bozeman area with a youth brimming with Girl Scouts, music, church activities, and friends. She graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1957. Marilyn and the love of her life, Frank Carter, grew up together in the Grand Avenue Christian Church in Bozeman. They were married on Dec. 27, 1957, and wove their lives together for the next 61 years. Throughout the years they lived in Bozeman, Helena, and Townsend, finally settling in Missoula to raise their three daughters. After their first ‘retirement,’ they returned to what they always referred as home — Bozeman — where they rebuilt the farmhouse on the Belgrade farm where Frank grew up.
Marilyn worked various jobs throughout her life including many years as the secretary for First Christian Church in Missoula. After returning to Bozeman, Marilyn worked for 17 years as the Administrative Assistant at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. This career allowed Marilyn to show her true nature every day through her dedicated and efficient hard work caring for people at the most difficult times in their lives without the need for fanfare or accolades or attention. Even after her ‘retirement’ from Dokken-Nelson, she continued to work part time filling in as needed.
Marilyn’s highest calling, beyond her family, was her church. She served the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at the local, state, and national levels. She was church organist, held most every office in her local congregations, and served in a volunteer role as the Women’s Ministries Coordinator and later State Moderator of the church. She volunteered in other capacities in her communities as well including delivering Meals on Wheels in Missoula, and volunteering for both Family Promise and Love In the Name of Christ in Bozeman.
Marilyn treasured her time with family — always ready to join any activity and adventure. She is survived by her husband, Frank. Her daughters and their families are Candy Peplin and her husband Todd (Redmond, Oregon); Catherine Poor and her husband Allen (Missoula); and Carolyn Baylor and her husband Jeff (Seattle, Washington). She was so proud of her four grandsons: Mike Peplin (fiancée Erin Thomsen), Josh Peplin, Dan Peplin (fiancée Kate Brazelton), and David Baylor. Marilyn is also survived by her siblings, Connie Townsend (Herb) of White Sulphur Springs; Charlene Townsend (Jim) of Bozeman; George Niebel of Bozeman; and a large and loved extended family.
Please join us in celebrating Marilyn’s life on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Public visitation will be held at Grand Avenue Christian Church at 110 South Grand Ave, Bozeman, MT from 11 a.m. to Noon. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. at the same location followed by a reception and interment. Anyone wishing to honor Marilyn may consider a donation to Family Promise in Gallatin County, Love In the Name of Christ, Grand Avenue Christian Church, or a charity of your choice. All of us may honor her by living our lives to the fullest each day— loving our families and serving where we see need—and occasionally baking a pie.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. dokkennelson.com