MISSOULA — Marilyn F. Hunter, 77, of Missoula, passed away at her home Dec. 28, 2018, after fighting vascular dementia for several years.
She was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Missoula, to Marvin and Vera Moore. She married the love of her life Al Hunter in 1961. She then had two children Dean and Vera. She was a farm wife and grew a love of 4-H where she was the dairy cow superintendent for more than 30 years at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
She is preceded in death by: parents Marvin and Vera Moore, husband, Al Hunter, brothers, Leonard and Jack Moore, and son-in-law Lyle Fost.
She is survived by: her children, Dean Hunter, Vera Fost, grandchildren, David (Denise) Hunter, Becky (Shanette) Lane, great-grandchildren, Dalton Hunter, Raven Windsor, and Terry and Taylor Fuhrman, sister, Velma Chandler and Jeannie, brothers, Ray (Sylvia) Moore, Elmer (Helen) Moore, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place by Sunset Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at the Home Arts Building at the Missoula Fairgrounds on Jan. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with potluck to follow in the same building.
A special thank you to Partners in Home Health Hospice for the loving care that they provided at the end of her life and to those that donated to help with final expenses.