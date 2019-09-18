MISSOULA — Marilyn Frances Hazen Rodriguez died on Sept. 13, 2019. Marilyn was born in Seattle, Washington on July 8, 1941 to James and Bernadine Hazen. She was baptized at St. John’s Catholic Church on Aug. 3, 1941. She lived in Seattle until after her graduation from Blanchet High School in 1959.
Marilyn received her BA degree from Mundelein College in Chicago and MEd from the University of Montana, Missoula. She taught at St. Anthony in Missoula, for 5 years, Wenatchee, Washington for 1 year and Project 100 in Missoula for 10 years. On Dec. 3, 1977 she married Frank G. Rodriguez in Missoula. During the course of their marriage they lived in Missoula, Sula, Pablo, Darby and Hamilton and retired to Missoula in 1990 where she resided at the time of her death. They had one daughter Belinda Maria.
Marilyn was very involved in many church and community activities. Her greatest joys were teaching, and working with children, gardening and reading. She was a 4-H leader for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and Frank in 2002.
She is survived by her daughter, Belinda, James Quinlan and Granddaughter Iris Quinlan, her sisters and their spouses. Barbara and Bob McCauley, Martha and James Henry, Therese and Chuck Harper, and her brother Ed Hazen as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Vigil will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community on Sept. 23, 2019 at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community on Sept. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the social center. Burial will be in the New St. Mary's Cemetery following the reception. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers to be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Community, Missoula, or the Missoula County 4-H foundation.