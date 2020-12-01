Marilyn J. McCarthy

Marilyn was born on April 1, 1938 in the Goosetown neighborhood of Anaconda. The first born to Mary and Joseph Ferguson. She attended St. Peters Catholic grade school and Anaconda Central. Marilyn was a life-long friend to everyone she had the chance to spend an hour with. She made an impression in the hearts of those that got to know her. Her cousins and family were especially important in her life including Donna Kane Hunthausen, Diane Dougherty Berry, Bev Murphy Kleinhans, and Elizabeth Ferguson Judge. Her childhood friends who were an integral part of her life and those of her children are many and included Darlene Sedminik, Charlotte McDonald, Carol Strizich, Rose Nyman, and Pat McDonald Lemmon. All of her sons have met previously unknown friends that have told of how she was their dearest friend and of times that she was their strength and example of how to handle life with dignity and grace.

Marilyn married Robert P. McCarthy in 1956, they divorced in 1972. As a high school student, she was a car hop at the Whitespot Drive In. While meeting all the needs of her family, without exception, she managed Daly's Grocery from 1972 to 1982. For decades she kept many in Anaconda in the brightest white and crisply pressed laundry to help meet the financial needs of her family including the education costs for Anaconda Central, Carroll College and University of Montana School of Law. She was a fan of the only college team she acknowledged as playing football in Montana; The Griz. She instilled the absolute necessity of education in her children. She often said, “No one can afford not to get an education, and no one can ever take your education away from you.” A prolific reader and seeker of knowledge for the sake of knowledge she passed on that gift to her children where a good read passed from mother to each of the children. She was the master of home economics and finance and was always able to feed the family in style and always with meat at every meal for her growing boys. There were rarely leftovers at the family table, and nothing ever went to waste. Keeping food on the table with sometimes limited financial need and always voracious appetites required creativity and Marilyn is believed to have invented soup sandwiches, stewed tomato bread soup and rice and potato dishes that satisfied all. She would graciously feed an army of her children’s friends on a moment’s notice. No one who visited her home ever left without having something to eat and drink and usually left with “something for later” which might include her famous lemon meringue and coconut cream pies or a pot of stew or her famous chocolate potato cake.