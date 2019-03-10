POLSON — Marilyn Kay (Mann) Wall, 85, of Polson, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born on Aug. 21, 1933, in Broadus to Clifford and Minnie (Smith) Mann.
Her family moved several times throughout the years, eventually settling in Tacoma, Washington. Kay attended Puyallup High School, then Lincoln High School where she earned her diploma. Her career with Pacific Northwest Bell, while short-lived, was a treasured piece of her history and she maintained lifelong friendships from those early days. Kay married Dean in 1955 and from there devoted herself to becoming the best wife and mother imaginable. Together they built a life raising their children in Milton, Washington. She was committed to everything that involved her family. Any activity through church, school, the community or neighborhood — she was all in. PTA, scouts, hunting, camping, boating, fishing, sports — she was always there! Kay was a skilled seamstress, quilter and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She always put others first. When Dean took an early retirement in 1982, Kay was by his side as they moved to Montana to live their dream of raising cattle and establishing a small ranch. Kay was an incredibly gifted historian, the keeper of information. When, who and how — “Ask Kay, she will know...”. And what hospitality was shown to anyone who visited. Chances were, a delicious pie had magically just come out of the oven.
Kay is survived by her children Richard (Beth) Wall, Patrick Wall and Kathleen (Donald) Gould; her grandchildren Michele, Richie, Bob, Holly, Cassi, Heather and Robert; along with her great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her beloved Mann brothers; Robert (Patricia), Buck, John and Cricket (Joan). Kay is also survived by her loving in-laws, Barbara (Virgil) Hulsey and David Wall. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Laura and cherished husband Dean. Kay was closely connected with and firmly committed to her countless loved ones; including her nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. It was a source of pride for her to know about the lives of those she considered dear to her heart. She was simply, THE BEST. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11 from noon until 5 p.m. at The Lake Funeral Home in Polson. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. with Father Kevin Christofferson officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the lower level of the Immaculate Conception Parish. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.