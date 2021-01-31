NAVAREE, Florida - Marilyn “Mary” Jean Pinsoneault, 85, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Navarre, Florida. She was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Jefferson, Iowa, to the late LaMoyne and Dorothea (Crumley) Wiedman. Mary and her mother lived in Van Meter, Iowa, for several years. Dorothea married Doss Carlisle and the family moved to Caracas, Venezuela, in 1947. Mary was enrolled in Colegio Americano where she quickly became bilingual.
After graduating from high school in 1953, Mary moved back to the States to attend Mills College in Oakland, California. She met R.J. “Dick” Pinsoneault. Despite his annoying habit of always being late, including to their wedding, they married at Parks Air Force Base in Dublin, California, on June 11, 1955. They were happily married for 57 years.
Mary and Dick were stationed overseas at Johnson Air Force Base, Tokyo, Japan. In 1957, they moved to Missoula where Dick attended law school. He subsequently earned a commission in the United States Navy, Judge Advocate General Staff Corps.
Mary proudly served as a Navy wife until they retired in 1980. Duty stations included Great Lakes Naval Station, Illinois; Roosevelt Roads Naval Station, Puerto Rico; Newport Naval Station, Rhode Island. Their final duty station was Sand Point Naval Base, Seattle, Washington. Mary volunteered with many support organizations, including the Navy Relief Society in Roosevelt Roads. Mary dedicated her life to her family and was an amazing mother. She attended every sporting event – her children could always hear her voice above everyone else.
In 1980, the couple returned to Diamond Bar P, the Pinsoneault family homestead outside of St. Ignatius, where she worked at Dick’s legal secretary until 1992. Mary was a devout Catholic and was actively involved in the St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Mary served on numerous committees including Renew, CCD and RCIA. She was involved in Cursillo retreats guiding candidates to a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ – “De Colores.” She also served on the Safe Harbor Board of Directors, which provides shelter for women in domestic violence situations. Mary developed many lifelong relationships while living in the Mission Valley.
After retiring in 1992, Dick and Mary thoroughly enjoyed travel to foreign countries as well as visiting family and friends. Even though Mary loved travel, upon summiting Ravalli Hill, she would admire the Mission Valley and feel home again. Dick and Mary loved to sponsor 4th of July pig roasts and extended family reunions at “The Ranch.”
The couple were snowbirds in Florida until relocating permanently to Navarre in 2010. Mary continued her community involvement at St. Peter Catholic Church. She proudly volunteered at the Good Samaritan Clinic, utilizing her bilingual ability to assist the doctors, nurses and patients. Mary served as the Secretary of the Homeowners Association in her retirement community. Every member of her 70-plus extended Pinsoneault family received cards from her for every occasion without fail. Mary always made everybody feel like somebody.
Mary is survived by her daughters Tammie White of Navarre and Michelle (Don) Vipperman of Stevensville; sons Michael (Patricia) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Thomas (Michelle) of Milford, New Hampshire; grandsons Kyle (Laura) Vipperman of Youngsville, North Carolina, Andrew Vipperman of Lolo, Matthew Pinsoneault of Colorado Springs, Gregory Pinsoneault of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by her brother Joe (Dee) Carlisle of Kansas City, Missouri, her great-granddaughter, Adalynn Vipperman, four step-granddaughters, Brittany, Emma, Addie and Mary, and a large extended family and circle of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, twin sons and a daughter, who died in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission, stignatiusmobile.org/ways-to-give/, the Good Samaritan Clinic, 4435 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL, 32564, or your local hospice provider. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 in St. Ignatius, Montana.