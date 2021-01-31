Marilyn “Mary” Jean Pinsoneault

In 1980, the couple returned to Diamond Bar P, the Pinsoneault family homestead outside of St. Ignatius, where she worked at Dick’s legal secretary until 1992. Mary was a devout Catholic and was actively involved in the St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Mary served on numerous committees including Renew, CCD and RCIA. She was involved in Cursillo retreats guiding candidates to a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ – “De Colores.” She also served on the Safe Harbor Board of Directors, which provides shelter for women in domestic violence situations. Mary developed many lifelong relationships while living in the Mission Valley.

After retiring in 1992, Dick and Mary thoroughly enjoyed travel to foreign countries as well as visiting family and friends. Even though Mary loved travel, upon summiting Ravalli Hill, she would admire the Mission Valley and feel home again. Dick and Mary loved to sponsor 4th of July pig roasts and extended family reunions at “The Ranch.”