Marilyn Pauline Templeton

MISSOULA — Marilyn was born to William Austin and Pauline Genevieve Thompson in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She lived in Jefferson, Iowa until 1943, when her family moved to Portland, Oregon where her father took a job in the shipyards. She attended Roosevelt High School in Portland, and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1953.
Marilyn taught school in Forest Grove, Oregon, where she met and married James Roderick Templeton. They had three children, Nancy Anne, Thomas James, and Neil Roderick. The family moved to Missoula in 1964, where James took a faculty position as a Professor of Zoology. Marilyn was a cofounder and co-chairman of an environmental advocacy group, Gals against Smog and Pollution, or GASP. She spent many days picketing the Hoerner-Waldorf paper mill and lobbying the legislature for air restrictions to eliminate tepee burners.
James died in 1973, leaving Marilyn with three children. She returned to school to obtain a Masters Degree in Counseling and worked at the Wakely Building and Hellgate High School for several years. Marilyn married John Boyd White in 1983, and moved to Rockville, Maryland, where she worked as a high school counselor and he as a U.S. Forest Service planner. They retired to Edmonds, Washington in 1990.
John died in 2017, and Marilyn moved to The Springs in Missoula in 2018. She lived happily at The Springs until her death. She is survived by her older sister, Beverly Anne Anderson, her three children, and four grandchildren: Anna Maria and Elena Ifarraguerri, and Emma and Lily Templeton.
Marilyn enjoyed boating and exploring the deep waters and islands of Puget Sound and adjacent areas with John and friends. In later life she and John spent winters on Bahia Banderas in Bucerias, Mexico. She was an indefatigable optimist whose smile could light up a room. Marilyn was warm, special, and will be missed.
