Marilyn Pauline Templeton

MISSOULA — Marilyn was born to William Austin and Pauline Genevieve Thompson in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She lived in Jefferson, Iowa until 1943, when her family moved to Portland, Oregon where her father took a job in the shipyards. She attended Roosevelt High School in Portland, and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1953.

Marilyn taught school in Forest Grove, Oregon, where she met and married James Roderick Templeton. They had three children, Nancy Anne, Thomas James, and Neil Roderick. The family moved to Missoula in 1964, where James took a faculty position as a Professor of Zoology. Marilyn was a cofounder and co-chairman of an environmental advocacy group, Gals against Smog and Pollution, or GASP. She spent many days picketing the Hoerner-Waldorf paper mill and lobbying the legislature for air restrictions to eliminate tepee burners.

James died in 1973, leaving Marilyn with three children. She returned to school to obtain a Masters Degree in Counseling and worked at the Wakely Building and Hellgate High School for several years. Marilyn married John Boyd White in 1983, and moved to Rockville, Maryland, where she worked as a high school counselor and he as a U.S. Forest Service planner. They retired to Edmonds, Washington in 1990.