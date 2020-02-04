FLORENCE — Marilyn Ramona Schmidt was born Dec. 22, 1937, to Duane and Fern Shaffer in Mason City, Iowa. She passed away Jan. 31, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Ed, daughter Laurel Penick and her husband Walter Ray, their four sons and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her son Bill, his wife Denise and their two children.

Marilyn attended school in Orchard, Iowa.

She graduated in 1955 valedictorian and later attended the Gale Institute where she trained to be an airline stewardess.

On Feb. 9, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Ed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They moved to Springdale, Arkansas, where she would work in banking and he as an electrician.

They settled there for a time where they had their two children.

Later business fortunes moved them back to Mason City.

During the following years they traveled extensively as Ed pursued his trade. This eventually led them to settling in the Florence/Stevensville area in Montana. During this time kids married and they became loving, doting grandparents.